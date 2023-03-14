'What sin have I done to deserve hatred', Meghan Markle had asked Prince Harry

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle had lost the will to live due to excessive media attacks on her, the Duke of Sussex revealed in his memoir ‘Spare’. Prince Harry also admitted that once when he returned home, he found Meghan Markle sobbing. Read more: 'Families are…': Prince Harry 'urged royals to have therapy' for this reason

“She was sobbing. Uncontrollably. My love, what’s happened? I thought for sure we’d lost the baby. I went to her on my knees. She choked out that she didn’t want to do this anymore. Do what? Live. I didn’t catch her meaning at first. I didn’t understand, maybe didn’t want to understand,” Prince Harry wrote in the book.

The Duke of Sussex added in the tell-all, "My mind just didn’t want to process the words. It’s all so painful, she was saying. What is? To be hated like this—for what? What had she done? she asked. She really wanted to know. What sin had she committed to deserve this kind of treatment?"

“She just wanted to make the pain stop, she said. Not only for her, for everyone. For me, for her mother. But she couldn’t make it stop, so she’d decided to disappear,” Prince Harry continued.

The revelation comes at a time when it is still unclear whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles' coronation in May. A report claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be met with a “cold shoulder” by senior members of the royal family if they attend King Charles' coronation in May. The couple earlier indicated that they have received “email correspondence” about King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation but they still have not disclosed their decision about whether they will attend.

