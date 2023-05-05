Queen Elizabeth believed Meghan Markle is ‘evil’ and ‘complete catastrophe’

Late monarch and Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II regretted that her grandson Prince Harry met Meghan Markle, a report claimed. The Queen thought Meghan Markle was “evil” and Harry and Meghan's courtship was a “complete catastrophe,” a source close to the royals told the Spectator.

Queen Elizabeth II “saw through Meghan Markle” and made the remarks at a reception in Balmoral in August, weeks before her death.

“At the drinks before the dinner, a small group were talking to the monarch and she explained that Harry meeting Meghan had become a complete catastrophe and described her as evil. Everybody’s eyebrows hit the ceiling. It was out of character for the Queen to use such a word as ‘evil’ to describe Meghan, but she saw straight through her," the report claimed citing the source.

“It was a startling sentence to hear from the most forgiving woman on Earth," it added. The source also claimed that as “the Queen’s health was in decline she seemed regretful about how things had panned out", adding that the remark marked for the first time that Meghan Markle's relationship with the royal family was “irreparable”.

Earlier, royal biographer Tom Bower claimed that the Queen once remarked about her husband Prince Philip’s funeral, “Thank goodness Meghan is not coming.”

Meghan Markle was present at Queen Elizabeth's funeral but is set to miss the coronation of King Charles as Prince Harry attends the ceremony alone.

