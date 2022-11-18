Royal family stepped in to ‘control’ Meghan Markle’s life: Bombshell book claims

The palace put several tight restrictions on Meghan Markle after her relationship with Prince Harry came to light including limits on US drama Suits’ creative team and what they could include in their scripts. In addition to this, there were a number of rules introduced by the palace which limited writers from writing about Meghan Markle, Tom Bower's explosive book 'Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors' has claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find it difficult to get close to celebrities as…

"Fearing the worst, from bitter experience, the Palace stepped in to control Meghan’s life. Aaron Korsh was told to submit all future Suits scripts to Nick Collins, Meghan’s agent,” Tom Bower wrote.

Read more: Before Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down, they were given this offer

"Scripts were thereafter forwarded to Kensington Palace for approval. Orders for changes of words were sent back from London to Los Angeles,” the author revealed.

Read more: Princess Diana 'unselfishly' gave up William and Harry to royal family when…

"The most important demand concerned Meghan’s last scene at her ‘wedding’ to Mike. No photographs, the Palace ordered, were to be shot of Meghan wearing a wedding dress. Between filming, she was always to wear a jacket over the dress. The atmosphere in the studio changed. Some actors and staff discovered that Meghan’s attitude occasionally stiffened. Sometimes she arrived late and her empathy occasionally morphed into near-arrogance,” the author further wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: King Charles, Camilla's 'yummy' wedding cake on auction, expected to fetch…

"Meghan had markedly shifted from the early days when she held a prayer meeting with the Suits cast before filming started. Tongue-in-cheek, the Suits scriptwriters took a licence with Zane’s final words before she says, ‘I do.’ Thinking of Harry, Meghan delivered the lines to her on-stage husband Mike, ‘You are the strongest man I have ever met and you make me stronger . . . you’re the husband I’ve always wanted and I can’t wait to start our adventure together’,” the author said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON