When Meghan Markle faced ‘yawning silence’ after comment on Queen's birthday

When Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle joined other members of the royal family to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday in 2018 which was marked by an annual parade called ‘Trooping the Colour’. As Meghan Markle stood next to Prince Harry, the couple carried out a handful of public engagements.

Meghan Markle was then seen chatting with other royal family members, including Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton as well as Queen Consort Camilla. But according to Prince Harry, after the royal family left, Kate Middleton asked Meghan Markle what she thought of the parade. Meghan Markle replied, “Colourful.”

Prince Harry said in his memoir ‘Spare’, “A yawning silence threatened to swallow us all whole.” In the tell-all, Prince Harry talked about the couple's relationship with the royal family and tensions with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry also wrote that Prince William and Kate Middleton “stereotyped” Meghan Markle, arguing that their behaviour created a barrier between the two couples. The Duke of Sussex said that the couple were fans of Meghan Markle's show Suits.

Prince Harry wrote, “I casually mentioned that there was … a new woman in my life. They surged forward. ‘Who is she?’ She’s an actress. ‘Oh?’ She’s American. ‘Oh.’ On a show called Suits. Their mouths fell open. They turned to each other. Then Willy turned to me and said: ‘F**k off?’”

“All this time I’d thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph,” he wrote.

