Meghan Markle's family causes a stir with tell-all documentary, revealing never-before-seen footage of the Duchess

Meghan Markle's estranged family is causing a stir with their latest documentary-style interview on Australian television. The one-hour-long program features never-before-seen home videos of a young and carefree Meghan, showing her in a different light than the world has ever seen before.

One of the clips features Meghan being driven around in a convertible wearing a tiara and prom dress, while another clip shows her collecting a bouquet of flowers before being announced as the "homecoming queen." It's clear from the footage that Meghan had a happy childhood and shared a close bond with her father, Thomas.

In one particularly emotional moment, Meghan spots her father in the crowd while driving in the convertible as the homecoming queen and tearfully exclaims, "Hello daddy."

Meghan's father also appeared in the documentary, expressing his regret about their estranged relationship. "I wish that we could sit down and talk. I wish we could work out our differences. She loved me. I’m her hero. And suddenly I was thrown out," he said emotionally.

The documentary's release comes amid the ongoing feud between Meghan and her estranged family, with the latter frequently airing their grievances publicly. However, the unseen home videos showed a different side of Meghan, one that her fans and critics alike have never seen before.

The interview has stirred up quite a bit of controversy, with some accusing Meghan's family of trying to cash in on her fame. However, others have praised the program for showing a different side of the Duchess of Sussex and shedding light on her upbringing.

Regardless of the controversy, it's clear that Meghan's family is eager to share their side of the story and showcase the happy moments from her past. As for Meghan herself, she has yet to comment on the program or the home videos that have been released. But one thing is for sure – the world has never seen Meghan like this before.