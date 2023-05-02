Meghan Markle's shocking secret! The scathing critique of Kate Middleton's royal wedding

Meghan Markle, the former actress turned Duchess, has been hiding a shocking secret all along. While she claimed to know very little about the royal family before marrying Prince Harry, it turns out she was well aware of one particular member: Kate Middleton.

Back in 2014, Markle wrote a scathing critique of Middleton's 2011 wedding to Prince William on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, "The Tig."

Back in 2014, Markle wrote a scathing critique of Middleton's 2011 wedding to Prince William on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, "The Tig." The blog, named after Markle's favorite red wine, covered a range of topics, including food, fashion, and travel, while also delving into politics and philanthropy. The article has been making rounds of the internet again, ahead of King Charles' coronation.

According to reports, Markle's article mocked the opulent ceremony and the conversations surrounding it. Markle boldly stated that young girls should aspire to be strong and influential women in real life, rather than passive damsels swept up in a fairy tale. "We're definitely not talking about Cinderella here," Markle wrote, seemingly dismissing Middleton's royal wedding.

In her controversial blog post, Markle admitted that while little girls dream of being princesses, she was more inspired by She-Ra, the sword-wielding royal rebel from the Masters of the Universe franchise. She criticized the obsession with the royal wedding and the endless conversations about Princess Kate, suggesting that grown women should move beyond childhood fantasies.

A source close to the Duchess denied claims that the Tig was shut down due to pressure from the royal family before her engagement to Prince Harry. In fact, earlier this year, Markle filed a document with the US Patent and Trademark Office, leading many to speculate that she may be planning a comeback for "The Tig." It seems Markle is eager to share her expertise and opinions once again, leaving royal watchers wondering what revelations she might unleash this time.

