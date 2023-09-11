Mel Tucker, Michigan State football coach, faces suspension without pay amidst sexual misconduct investigation

On Sunday, Michigan State University made the announcement that it has suspended its head football coach, Mel Tucker, without pay, while awaiting the resolution of a sexual misconduct investigation involving him.

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 09: Mel Tucker head coach of the Michigan State Spartans looks on before a game against the Richmond Spiders at Spartan Stadium on September 09, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. Mike Mulholland/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Mike Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The university’s Vice President and Athletic Director Alan Haller said in a news conference that he made the decision to suspend Tucker “with the support of university leadership” and as an “additional interim measure while the investigation continues.”

Tucker, who is in his fourth season with the Spartans, is accused of sexually harassing Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor and activist, during a phone call in April 2022.

Tracy was working with the MSU football team as part of her advocacy work at the time. She alleged that Tucker engaged in sexual remarks and non-consensual masturbation during their conversation.

The head football coach admitted to masturbating, but claimed it was consensual “phone sex.”

Tracy filed a complaint with the university’s Title IX office in December, which Haller said he was aware of. The university hired an outside Title IX attorney to conduct the investigation, which was completed in July.

A formal hearing to determine if Tucker violated the university’s policy is scheduled for early October, during the Spartans’ bye week.

Haller said he couldn’t provide more details about the investigation because it was ongoing. He said that the university’s goal was to “conduct a fair, thorough and unbiased investigation.”

The Spartans are off to a 2-0 start this season, after beating Richmond 45-14 on Saturday. They will face Washington next week, but without Tucker on the sidelines. Harlon Barnett, the defensive coordinator, will serve as the interim head coach.

Mark Dantonio, who served as the head coach of MSU from 2007 to 2019, is set to come back as an associate head coach.

Tucker joined MSU in 2020 and signed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension in 2021. He has a 20-14 record as the head coach of the Spartans.

Michigan State is notorious for its failure to stop Larry Nassar, the former U.S.A. Gymnastics and MSU doctor who sexually abused more than 300 female athletes under the guise of medical treatments. He is serving a minimum of 100 years in prison.

Michigan State President Teresa K. Woodruff said that the university had learned from its past mistakes and was handling Tucker’s case differently.

“This morning’s news might sound like the MSU of old; it was not,” Woodruff said.

“It is not because an independent unbiased investigation is & continues to be conducted.”

