MSU coach Mel Tucker faces sexual harassment allegations amidst ongoing investigation

Michigan State University is currently conducting an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against head football coach Mel Tucker. The allegations were brought forward by Brenda Tracy, a well-known advocate against sexual violence, in December 2022, as reported by USA Today. EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 09: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans reacts after a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Richmond Spiders at Spartan Stadium on September 09, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. Mike Mulholland/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Mike Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

In her complaint, Tracy claims that Tucker made sexually suggestive comments and engaged in inappropriate behavior during a phone call on April 28, 2022. Tracy, who had visited Michigan State University (MSU) several times as part of her activism work, also alleges other incidents of misconduct.

Tracy, who is a survivor of a gang rape involving college football players in 1998, has been a prominent voice advocating for the prevention of violence against women in college sports.

ALSO READ: At least 3 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Michigan State University campus

In response to the investigation, Tucker acknowledged the phone call but stated that it was consensual and intimate in nature. He expressed regret for the situation but denied any misconduct.

As of now, Michigan State University has not taken any action regarding the investigation, and a formal hearing is scheduled for October 5–6, according to USA Today.

MSU's vice president, Emily Guerrant, has emphasized that any similar complaints would be thoroughly reviewed by the university's Office for Civil Rights in a confidential manner.

Michigan State University has denied a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request related to the case, citing privacy exemptions. ESPN is planning to file a legal appeal in response to this denial.

Tucker's contract with MSU includes a clause that allows the university to terminate him for cause if his conduct is deemed to involve "moral turpitude" or if it brings shame to the university in any manner.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: US students' walkout over anti-abortion views amid doc's speech

It's important to note that Michigan State University is still dealing with the aftermath of the Larry Nassar scandal, in which the university faced criticism for overlooking complaints against Nassar, a former MSU physician and USA gymnastics doctor who was convicted of sexually assaulting numerous female athletes.

Tucker, who is currently in his fourth year at Michigan State, has had mixed success on the football field, with an impressive 11-2 record in his second season, but has also faced constant struggles. He signed a significant 10-year, $95 million contract with the university after his successful second season.