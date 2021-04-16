Home / World News / Merkel says lockdowns, curfews vital to break Germany's third wave
"The third wave of the pandemic has our country firmly in its grip," said Merkel, whose speech was interrupted by heckles from lawmakers of the far-right Alternative for Germany party opposed to lockdowns.
"Intensive care workers are sending one distress call after the other. Who are we to ignore their pleas?" Merkel said.(Reuters)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged lawmakers on Friday to approve new powers that would allow her to force coronavirus lockdowns and curfews on areas with high infection rates, saying a majority of Germans were in favour of stricter measures.

"Intensive care workers are sending one distress call after the other. Who are we to ignore their pleas?" Merkel said.

