Meta, Google quit Lisbon tech summit over organizer's remarks on Israel

AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Oct 21, 2023 01:00 AM IST

A spokesman for Meta confirmed that it would not take part in this year's event.

Meta and Google have pulled out of the Web Summit, one of the tech sector's biggest annual events, after the organizer criticized Israel's actions following the Hamas attacks, the companies said on Friday.

A 3D printed logo of Meta is seen in front of a logo of Google in this illustration.(REUTERS)

A spokesman for Meta confirmed to AFP that it would not take part in this year's event, with Google telling the Irish Independent that it too would not be making the trip to Lisbon.

