Meta, Google quit Lisbon tech summit over organizer's remarks on Israel
AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
A spokesman for Meta confirmed that it would not take part in this year's event.
Meta and Google have pulled out of the Web Summit, one of the tech sector's biggest annual events, after the organizer criticized Israel's actions following the Hamas attacks, the companies said on Friday.
A spokesman for Meta confirmed to AFP that it would not take part in this year's event, with Google telling the Irish Independent that it too would not be making the trip to Lisbon.
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.