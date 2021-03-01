Home / World News / Mexican president Obrador to discuss vaccines, migration with Biden
Mexican president Obrador to discuss vaccines, migration with Biden

"The issues: Covid, this is important to us. Above all, vaccines. What other issues? Migration," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular news conference when asked what he would address with Biden during their virtual meeting.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Then-US Vice President Joe Biden, left, poses for photos with then-Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City,(AP/ File photo)

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he will discuss Covid-19 vaccines and immigration policy when he speaks with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden later on Monday.

Reuters reported that Lopez Obrador is expected to ask Biden to consider sharing part of the U.S. coronavirus vaccine supply with its southern neighbor.

