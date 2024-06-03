Mexico election: Claudia Sheinbaum set to become country's first woman president

Claudia Sheinbaum is set to win a landslide victory to become Mexico's first female president, inheriting the project of her mentor and outgoing leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador whose popularity among the poor helped drive her triumph. Mexico's presidential candidate for Morena party, Claudia Sheinbaum(AFP)

At least five exit polls showed Sheinbaum, a climate scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, winning the presidency, with pollster Parametria forecasting a landslide 56% of the vote for the ruling MORENA party candidate. Parametria forecast opposition candidate Xochitl Galvez taking 30% of the vote.

Provisional results are trickling in and show Sheinbaum leading with 59% of the vote, versus 29% for Galvez, with 5% of total votes counted. Galvez has not conceded and told her supporters to be patient for the official results.

Imminent victory for Sheinbaum is a major step for Mexico, a country known for its macho culture and home to the world's second biggest Roman Catholic population, which for years pushed more traditional values and roles for women.

Sheinbaum would be the first woman to win a general election in the United States, Mexico or Canada.

"I never imagined that one day I would vote for a woman," said 87-year-old Edelmira Montiel, a Sheinbaum supporter in Mexico's smallest state Tlaxcala.

"Before we couldn't even vote, and when you could, it was to vote for the person your husband told you to vote for. Thank God that has changed and I get to live it," Montiel added.

Sheinbaum has a complicated path ahead. She must balance promises to increase popular welfare policies while inheriting a hefty budget deficit and low economic growth.

She has vowed to improve security but has given few details and the election, the most violent in Mexico's modern history with 38 candidates murdered, has reinforced massive security problems. Many analysts say organized crime groups expanded and deepened their influence during Lopez Obrador's term.

Sunday's vote was also marred by the killing of two people at polling stations in Puebla state. More people have been killed - over 185,000 - during the mandate of Lopez Obrador than during any other administration in Mexico's modern history, although the homicide rate has been inching down.

"Unless she commits to making a game-changing level of investment in improving policing and reducing impunity, Sheinbaum will likely struggle to achieve a significant improvement in overall levels of security," said Nathaniel Parish Flannery, an independent Latin America political risk analyst.

The ruling MORENA party has also declared its candidate the winner of the Mexico City mayorship race, one of the country's most important posts, though the opposition has disputed that and claims its own nominee won the contest.

It also appears MORENA will have a simple majority in Congress, according to party head Mario Delgado, falling short of a two-thirds majority that would allow the party to push constitutional reforms without opposition support.

U.S. RELATIONS

Among the new president's challenges will be tense negotiations with the United States over the huge flows of U.S.-bound migrants crossing Mexico and security cooperation over drug trafficking at a time when the U.S. fentanyl epidemic rages.

Mexican officials expect these negotiations to be more difficult if the U.S. presidency is won by Donald Trump in November. Trump has vowed to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese cars made in Mexico and said he would mobilize special forces to fight the cartels.

At home, the next president will be tasked with addressing electricity and water shortages and luring manufacturers to relocate as part of the nearshoring trend, in which companies move supply chains closer to their main markets.

The election winner also will have to wrestle with what to do with Pemex, the state oil giant that has seen production decline for two decades and is drowning in debt.

"It cannot just be that there is an endless pit where you put public money in and the company is never profitable," said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs. "They have to rethink the business model of Pemex."

Sheinbaum has promised to expand welfare programs, though Mexico has a large deficit this year and sluggish GDP growth of just 1.5% expected by the central bank next year.

Lopez Obrador has loomed over the campaign, seeking to turn the vote into a referendum on his political agenda. Sheinbaum has rejected opposition claims that she would be a "puppet" of Lopez Obrador, though she has pledged to continue many of his policies including those that have helped Mexico's poorest.

Political analyst Viri Rios said she thought sexism was behind criticizm that Sheinbaum was going to be a puppet.

"It's unbelievable that people cannot believe she's going to be making her own decisions, and I think that's got a lot to do with the fact that she's female," she said.