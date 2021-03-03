Home / World News / Microsoft says China-linked group targets exchange email
world news

Microsoft says China-linked group targets exchange email

The hackers responsible are “a group assessed to be state-sponsored and operating out of China,” according to the Microsoft blog.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:29 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)

Microsoft Corp. is urging customers to download software patches after state-sponsored hackers based in China broke into some customers’ copies of its software for email, contacts and calendar using multiple previously undiscovered flaws.

The attackers used the vulnerabilities to hack into Microsoft Exchange Server, allowing them to break into email accounts and install malware to “facilitate long-term access to victim environments,” Microsoft said Tuesday.

Microsoft released patches for the flaws in a blog post announcing the attack. “Microsoft has detected multiple 0-day exploits being used to attack on-premises versions of Microsoft Exchange Server in limited and targeted attacks,” the blog said.

Previously undiscovered vulnerabilities are known as zero days, and they are valuable to hackers because there aren’t defenses against them -- at least until they are discovered and patches are created.

“We are sharing this information with our customers and the security community to emphasize the critical nature of these vulnerabilities and the importance of patching all affected systems immediately,” the company said. It added that on-premise systems were affected but the online version of Exchange wasn’t.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pope Francis appeals to Myanmar military to release political prisoners

Blast at Dutch virus testing center; no one hurt

Qantas launches 'mystery flights' to boost tourism amid Covid-19 restrictions

France says Turkey sounds 'reassuring', has stopped its 'insults'

The hackers responsible are “a group assessed to be state-sponsored and operating out of China,” according to the blog. They typically target “entities in the United States across a number of industry sectors, including infectious disease researchers, law firms, higher education institutions, defense contractors, policy think tanks, and NGOs.”

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a regular press briefing Wednesday in Beijing that conclusions on hacks into Microsoft servers should be based on complete evidence and avoid wanton accusations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
microsoft corp.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP