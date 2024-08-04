Middle East Crisis LIVE updates: Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets at Israel
Middle East Crisis LIVE updates: Tensions remain high in the Middle East days after the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and a key commander of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in Beirut. The incidents led to vows of retaliation from Iran-backed groups in the region. On Sunday, Hezbollah launched dozens of Katyusha rockets at Israel, the latest in a series of attacks - in response to Israel's attacks on Kfar Kela and Deir Siriane in Lebanon. ...Read More
Iran, on the other hand, said that it expects Hezbollah to “hit deeper” inside Israel and no longer be confined to military targets. According to Iran's local media, the retaliatory operations were expected to be “more diverse, more dispersed and impossible to intercept.”
In response to the escalating situation, the United States announced plans to deploy additional warships and fighter jets to the area as the Iran-aligned “Axis of Resistance” prepares to respond to the killing of Haniyeh.
Ismail Haniyeh was killed on July 31 after he had attended the swearing-in of the new Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian, in Tehran. The 62-year-old, who lived in Qatar, was the head of the political bureau of Hamas, which has governed the Gaza Strip since 2007. On Saturday, Iran said that Haniyeh was killed in Tehran using a "short-range projectile" launched from outside of his accommodation.
Prior to Haniyeh's killing, Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in an Israeli air strike in Beirut on July 30.
The Iran's Revolutionary Guards have accused Israel of being behind the incidents, warning them of a “severe punishment at the appropriate place and manner”. It has also accused the United States of supporting Israel.
Israel Iron Dome fires to intercept Hezbollah attack - VIDEO
The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fired to intercept an attack from Lebanon over the Galilee region - VIDEO.
Thousands gather in Turkey following death of Hamas leader
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Istanbul on Saturday evening to denounce the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran earlier this week.
"Israel has murdered an important hero in a way that suits it: treacherously," said Bilal Erdogan, the son of the Turkish head of state, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Hezbollah's statement on it firing rockets on Israel
Hezbollah issued a statement over it firing rockets on Israel.
“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honourable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, especially the attacks that targeted the villages of Kafr Kila and Deir Siryan and injured civilians, the Islamic Resistance included the new settlement of Beit Hillel in its fire schedule and bombarded it for the first time with dozens of Katyusha rockets,” it said in the statement.
Iran expects Hezbollah to 'hit deeper' inside Israel
Iran said that it expects Lebanon's Tehran-backed Hezbollah group to "hit deeper" inside Israel and no longer be confined to military targets after Israel killed the Hezbollah military commander.
"We expect... Hezbollah to choose more targets and (strike) deeper in its response…Secondly, that it will not limit its response to military targets," it said, as quoted by the official IRNA news agency.
Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets at Israel
Hezbollah said it had launched dozens of Katyusha rockets at Israel on Sunday, the latest in a series of attacks.
The Iran-backed group said its latest attack, on Beit Hillel in northern Israel, was in response to Israel's attacks on Kfar Kela and Deir Siriane in Lebanon.