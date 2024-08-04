Middle East Crisis LIVE updates: Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets at Israel

Middle East Crisis LIVE updates: Tensions remain high in the Middle East days after the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and a key commander of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in Beirut. The incidents led to vows of retaliation from Iran-backed groups in the region. On Sunday, Hezbollah launched dozens of Katyusha rockets at Israel, the latest in a series of attacks - in response to Israel's attacks on Kfar Kela and Deir Siriane in Lebanon. ...Read More

Iran, on the other hand, said that it expects Hezbollah to “hit deeper” inside Israel and no longer be confined to military targets. According to Iran's local media, the retaliatory operations were expected to be “more diverse, more dispersed and impossible to intercept.”

In response to the escalating situation, the United States announced plans to deploy additional warships and fighter jets to the area as the Iran-aligned “Axis of Resistance” prepares to respond to the killing of Haniyeh.

Ismail Haniyeh was killed on July 31 after he had attended the swearing-in of the new Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian, in Tehran. The 62-year-old, who lived in Qatar, was the head of the political bureau of Hamas, which has governed the Gaza Strip since 2007. On Saturday, Iran said that Haniyeh was killed in Tehran using a "short-range projectile" launched from outside of his accommodation.

Prior to Haniyeh's killing, Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in an Israeli air strike in Beirut on July 30.

The Iran's Revolutionary Guards have accused Israel of being behind the incidents, warning them of a “severe punishment at the appropriate place and manner”. It has also accused the United States of supporting Israel.