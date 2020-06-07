e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Mike Pompeo offers US help in cleaning huge Russian oil spill

Mike Pompeo offers US help in cleaning huge Russian oil spill

On May 29, a diesel-fuel tank at a power plant belonging to the giant Norilsk Nickel mining group collapsed near the Siberian industrial city of Norilsk, sending some 15,000 tons of diesel into a nearby waterway and pouring an additional 6,000 tons onto surrounding land.

world Updated: Jun 07, 2020 04:59 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Russian officials said Friday that the spill was probably caused when long-frozen permafrost under the fuel tank melted and gave way, and ordered a review of infrastructure in vulnerable zones.
Russian officials said Friday that the spill was probably caused when long-frozen permafrost under the fuel tank melted and gave way, and ordered a review of infrastructure in vulnerable zones.(REUTERS)
         

The United States on Saturday offered to help Russia clean up a vast fuel spill that has fouled an Arctic river in northern Siberia.

“Saddened to hear about the fuel spill in Norilsk, Russia,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

“Despite our disagreements, the United States stands ready to assist Russia to mitigate this environmental disaster and offer our technical expertise.”

On May 29, a diesel-fuel tank at a power plant belonging to the giant Norilsk Nickel mining group collapsed near the Siberian industrial city of Norilsk, sending some 15,000 tons of diesel into a nearby waterway and pouring an additional 6,000 tons onto surrounding land.

The spill -- deemed the worst ecological catastrophe of the sort to ever hit the region -- colored remote tundra waterways with bright red patches visible from space.

President Vladimir Putin declared an emergency and said he expects the company to pay for the clean up, which could take years.

Clean up work however has been complicated by marshy ground amid a springtime thaw and the shallow depths of the nearby Ambarnaya River, which prevents boats from reaching the scene.

Russian officials said Friday that the spill was probably caused when long-frozen permafrost under the fuel tank melted and gave way, and ordered a review of infrastructure in vulnerable zones.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
SC to hear pleas challenging Aadhaar verdict on June 9
SC to hear pleas challenging Aadhaar verdict on June 9
Delhi will need 42,000 Covid beds by mid-July, projects govt panel
Delhi will need 42,000 Covid beds by mid-July, projects govt panel
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
Malls, restaurants draw up plans to restart businesses but with restrictions
Malls, restaurants draw up plans to restart businesses but with restrictions
Optimism and caution as places of worship get ready to reopen
Optimism and caution as places of worship get ready to reopen
Migrant crisis may hurt incomes in poorer states
Migrant crisis may hurt incomes in poorer states
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In