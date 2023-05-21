Minnesota lights up! Lawmakers make the land of 10,000 lakes 23rd state to legalize ‘recreational marijuana’

In a groundbreaking move, Minnesota has joined the ranks of states embracing the legalization of recreational marijuana. Senators in the state passed a bill over the weekend, making Minnesota the 23rd state to allow adults over the age of 21 to partake in the use of cannabis for recreational purposes. The measure has already received approval from the House and is now on its way to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who has enthusiastically pledged to sign it into law. House and Senate cannabis bill authors Rep. Zack Stephenson and Sen. Lindsey Port confer before the start of the final committee conference on the cannabis bill on May 16, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. Senators in Minnesota passed a bill Saturday, May 20, 2023, that would legalize recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21, making it the 23rd state to legalize adult-use cannabis.(AP)

Supporters of the bill argue that its implementation will not only enhance public health and safety but also promote social justice. However, opponents hold a different perspective, asserting that the legislation will have adverse effects on health and safety.

Under the proposed measure, effective from August 1, individuals will be legally allowed to possess, use, and even grow marijuana in the comfort of their homes. However, it may take at least a year for retail sales to commence at dispensaries.

To regulate the industry and generate revenue, the bill includes a 10% tax on cannabis products in addition to existing sales taxes. It also imposes possession limits, allowing individuals to have up to 2 pounds of cannabis flower at home and 2 ounces in public. Furthermore, the legislation sets possession caps at 800 milligrams of THC in edibles and 8 grams of cannabis concentrate.

One significant aspect of the bill is its provision for expungement of records. Minnesotans convicted of misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor possession charges will have their records automatically expunged. However, processing all the expungements is expected to take until August of the following year.

Moreover, individuals convicted of selling marijuana or engaging in other nonviolent pot-related offenses that would no longer be considered crimes can apply to have their records cleared or sentences reduced.

While local governments will have more authority to negotiate the number of dispensaries and their proximity to schools, an outright ban on dispensaries will not be allowed.

The passing of the bill was not without its fair share of controversy. Republican state Sen. Jordan Rasmusson expressed opposition, highlighting his concerns about the commercialization of the industry, inadequate addressing of law enforcement concerns, and what he perceived as rewarding individuals with past drug-related offenses.

In contrast, Democratic state Sen. Lindsey Port defended the bill, emphasizing its potential to regulate and control marijuana, protect children from the dangers of the illicit market, and reinvest in communities disproportionately affected by previous marijuana laws.

The bill passed with a narrow margin of 34-32, strictly along party lines.

As public opinion on marijuana continues to evolve, surveys indicate a shifting perception toward its use. A recent CBS News poll revealed that slightly over half of respondents, 53%, consider using marijuana openly as socially acceptable. Furthermore, 64% of respondents believe that recreational marijuana use should be legalized in their respective states.

In a related development, a study by Quest Diagnostics medical lab showed that the percentage of U.S. employees testing positive for cannabis reached its highest level ever recorded in 2022. Out of over six million urine tests analyzed, 4.3% were positive for cannabis.

With Democrats now holding full control of the state government, Minnesota is witnessing the realization of numerous legislative priorities previously obstructed by the Republican majority. The passing of gun safety measures and protection for out-of-state patients seeking reproductive or gender-affirming healthcare exemplify the new direction the state is taking.

As the Land of 10,000 Lakes embraces recreational marijuana, Minnesotans eagerly await the dawn of a new era, one that combines regulation, opportunity, and a fresh perspective on the use of cannabis.