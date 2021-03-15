Home / World News / Moderna begins testing of new Covid-19 vaccine
Moderna begins testing of new Covid-19 vaccine

Last week, Moderna began dosing the first participants in a study testing its Covid-19 booster vaccine candidates.
Reuters
The company said its new candidate, mRNA-1283, could potentially be stored in refrigerators instead of freezers, making it easier to distribute.(REUTERS)

Moderna Inc said on Monday it had dosed the first patients in an early-stage study of a new Covid-19 vaccine candidate for evaluation as a next-generation shot.

The company said its new candidate, mRNA-1283, could potentially be stored in refrigerators instead of freezers, making it easier to distribute, especially in developing countries.

The early-stage study will assess the safety and immunogenicity of mRNA-1283 at three dose levels, and will be given to healthy adults either as a single dose or in two doses 28 days apart, the company said.

Last week, Moderna began dosing the first participants in a study testing its Covid-19 booster vaccine candidates.

