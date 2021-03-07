Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 million vaccine doses
Moderna Inc said on Saturday it has agreed to supply the Philippines government with 13 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, with deliveries set to begin in mid-2021.
The company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals before distribution, it said in a press release.
Moderna said it expected to reach a separate deal with the Philippines government and private sector to supply an additional 7 million doses.
The deal will boost the supply of Covid-19 vaccines in the Philippines, which on March 1 began its campaign to inoculate 70 million of its 108 million people to achieve herd immunity and reopen an economy that in 2020 saw its worst contraction on record.
The Philippines, which is battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, reported 3,276 confirmed cases on Sunday, the third straight day that the daily figure has remained above 3,000 or levels last seen in October.
Its food and drug regulator has so far approved for emergency use Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, AstraZeneca PLC and Sinovac Biotech.
Officials on Sunday also took delivery of 525,600 more doses of AstraZeneca vaccines bringing to a little over 1 million the total AstraZeneca vaccines the Philippines has so far received via the COVAX facility.
"These vaccines are essential in maintaining the momentum of our vaccine roll out," Carlito Galvez, the former general who heads the government's vaccine strategy, said in a statement.
Galvez is leading government negotiations with seven global vaccine makers to secure 161 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fauci upbeat on vaccinations for US teens by autumn, younger children next year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain will do all it can to secure permanent release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe: PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiss agree to outlaw facial coverings in 'burqa ban' vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Report says Japan planning to send armed forces to East China Sea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France ramps up weekend Covid-19 vaccinations after slow start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key players in trial of ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death
- Chauvin's trial, one of the highest-profile criminal cases in Minnesota history, is taking place during a global pandemic that has had a dramatic impact.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China friends, but ‘rights and wrongs’ of border friction clear: Wang Yi
- India has consistently denied China’s allegation of provoking friction along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and have said that Chinese border troops were the first to trespass across the disputed boundary, triggering the faceoff and deaths of border troops on both sides.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 million vaccine doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU nations got a third of Moderna Covid-19 shots so far, data show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexican camp that was symbol of migrant misery empties out under Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong: 4 people fall ill after receiving China's Sinovac Covid vaccine jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US will do what’s necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq: Lloyd Austin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Workers worry about safety, stress as US states ease mask rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Iran, Russia to be part of new US push to find settlement in Afghanistan
- Soon after Blinken’s letter was accessed by Afghanistan’s Tolo News on Sunday afternoon, the US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, spoke over the phone with external affairs minister S Jaishankar to discuss the peace process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
George Floyd's friends reflect on his striving, at times stumbling life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox