Moderna seeks US authorisation for Covid vaccine in children under 6
Children under six are the only age group that has yet to gain access to a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and most countries.
Published on Apr 28, 2022 05:41 PM IST
AFP |
US biotech firm Moderna said in a statement Thursday it had submitted a request for an emergency use authorization in the United States for its Covid vaccine for children aged six months to under six years.
