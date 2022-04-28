Moderna seeks US authorisation for Covid vaccine in children under 6

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Children under six are the only age group that has yet to gain access to a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and most countries.
Doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine shots at a vaccination facility.(Bloomberg)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 05:41 PM IST
AFP |

US biotech firm Moderna said in a statement Thursday it had submitted a request for an emergency use authorization in the United States for its Covid vaccine for children aged six months to under six years.

