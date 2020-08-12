e-paper
Moderna, US in Covid-19 vaccine deal for up to $1.5 billion

Moderna, US in Covid-19 vaccine deal for up to $1.5 billion

world Updated: Aug 12, 2020 03:51 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Bloomberg
Moderna shares gained 8.5% to $74.80 in late trading in New York.(REUTERS)
         

Moderna Inc. reached a deal with the US to manufacture and distribute 100 million doses of its experimental vaccine for Covid-19, in a pact valued up to $1.5 billion, the company said Tuesday.

“I’m pleased to announce we’ve reached an agreement with Moderna to manufacture and deliver 100m doses of the coronavirus vaccine candidate,” President Donald Trump said at a White House briefing. “We’re on track to rapidly produce 100 million doses as soon as the vaccine is approved.”

It’s the latest in a string of supply deals reached to stockpile the most advanced vaccines in testing.

Moderna shares gained 8.5% to $74.80 in late trading in New York.

