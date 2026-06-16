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Modi to visit Canada by end of year as both nations target sealing trade deal

Canadian PM Mark Carney said that there is so much more to do together. The aim is to double our trade by the end of this decade, he added

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 10:30 pm IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
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Toronto: India and Canada target completing negotiations towards the comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) before the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami this year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertaking a bilateral visit to seal the deal.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (left) meets with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday. (AP)

This was confirmed when Modi met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Evian, France, on the margins of the G7 leaders’ Summit on Tuesday.

Modi confirmed he may visit Canada by the end of the year. In statements prior to the start of the bilateral, he said, “You (Carney) are right in saying that we are very keen on a free trade agreement, and as you have invited me to visit Canada, I will also strive to come this year and complete this agreement before my arrival.”

Hindustan Times had reported about the forthcoming visit last month.

Carney, in his statement, said the “deadline” was to complete negotiations “by the G20”. “There is so much more to do together, there is one objective — it is to double our trade by the end of this decade,” he noted.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

narendra modi canada
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, GT Summit 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, GT Summit 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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