Money haul: Spanish man finds notes worth 46 lakh hidden in walls, but gets to keep only...

A Spanish builder found six canisters stuffed with notes worth £47,000 (approx. ₹46.5 lakh), hidden inside the walls of his home while renovating it. Overjoyed with this startling discovery, he went to the bank to cash in the currency but saw his happiness getting shattered for a moment.

Toño Piñeiro found Nesquik (chocolate-flavoured milk) cans, full to their brim, with bank notes, reported the Mirror. But his happiness was short-lived when bank officials informed him that those notes are outdated and hence not accepted in exchange. He was told that the Bank of Spain discontinued the old notes around twenty years back, in 2002.

"I called them, but they told me that it was no longer possible," he was quoted explaining his situation.

But finally, the Spaniard managed to get £30,000 (around ₹30 lakh) after he cashed in some up-to-date currency notes from the collection. "It paid for a new roof,” he said, expressing respite.

"I guess they kept these containers to avoid humidity. The last ones were somewhat damaged, but the others weren't - they were ironed, it was incredible," he added.

According to Toño, the house was abandoned for four decades before he snapped the property which was listed on Facebook. He also said that he plans to keep some of the cash from the haul as a souvenir.

