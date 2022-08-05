Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Monkeypox now a health emergency in US. 'Critical to confront outbreak' - Biden

world news
Published on Aug 05, 2022 06:06 AM IST
Monkeypox cases: Worldwide, more than 26,000 cases have been recorded so far this year amid the current outbreak. 
(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 3, 2022 health workers sit at a check-in table at a pop-up monkeypox vaccination clinic which opened today by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health at the West Hollywood Library in West Hollywood, California. -(AFP)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

With over 7,000 cases recorded so far amid the current outbreak this year, monkeypox is now a public health emergency in the United States. Globally, 26,864 patients have been reported so far, and a majority of these cases have been recorded from countries that have not historically reported monkeypox patients.

“I remain committed to our monkeypox response: ramping-up vaccine distribution, expanding testing, and educating at-risk communities. That's why today's public health emergency declaration on the virus is critical to confronting this outbreak with the urgency it warrants,” US president Joe Biden tweeted.

Topics
monkeypox united states joe biden
