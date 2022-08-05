Monkeypox now a health emergency in US. 'Critical to confront outbreak' - Biden

With over 7,000 cases recorded so far amid the current outbreak this year, monkeypox is now a public health emergency in the United States. Globally, 26,864 patients have been reported so far, and a majority of these cases have been recorded from countries that have not historically reported monkeypox patients.

“I remain committed to our monkeypox response: ramping-up vaccine distribution, expanding testing, and educating at-risk communities. That's why today's public health emergency declaration on the virus is critical to confronting this outbreak with the urgency it warrants,” US president Joe Biden tweeted.

