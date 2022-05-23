Home / World News / Monkeypox virus hasn't mutated, can be contained in non-endemic countries: WHO
world news

Monkeypox virus hasn't mutated, can be contained in non-endemic countries: WHO

  • Monkeypox outbreak: The European Union said the risk of monkeypox spreading widely was 'very low', but high for certain groups.
As cases of monkeypox are detected in Europe and North America, some scientists are baffled by the unusual disease's spread in developed nations.&nbsp;(AP)
As cases of monkeypox are detected in Europe and North America, some scientists are baffled by the unusual disease's spread in developed nations. (AP)
Published on May 23, 2022 07:58 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday said there was no evidence yet to support that the monkeypox virus had mutated. 

A senior official of the global health body said the infectious disease that was endemic in west and central Africa had tended not to change.

WHO's emerging diseases lead Maria Van Kerkhove said the outbreaks in non-endemic countries can be contained and human-to-human transmission of the virus stopped.

"We want to stop human-to-human transmission. We can do this in the non-endemic countries... This is a containable situation," Kerkhove said during a live interaction on the UN health agency's social media channels.

The more than 100 suspected and confirmed cases in the recent outbreak in Europe and North America had not yet been severe, Kerkhove added.

Rosamund Lewis, head of the smallpox secretariat, part of the WHO Emergencies Programme, said mutations were typically lower with this virus, although genome sequencing of cases would help in the understanding of the current outbreak.

According to the health agency, the outbreaks were atypical as they were occurring in countries where the virus did not regularly circulate. 

Scientists were seeking to understand the origin of the cases and whether anything about the virus had changed.

Meanwhile, the European Union said the risk of monkeypox spreading widely was 'very low', but high for certain groups. Over 100 cases were reported from some European nations, besides the United States, Canada and Australia. 

"Most of the current cases have presented with mild disease symptoms, and for the broader population, the likelihood of spread is very low," ECDC director Andrea Ammon said, adding that the likelihood of further spread through close contact among persons with multiple sexual partners was considered "high".

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
monkeypox
monkeypox
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Russian service members work on demining the territory of Azovstal steel plant during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, on May 22, 2022. (REUTERS)

    Russian diplomat resigns over Ukraine war: ‘Enough is enough…’

    A Russian diplomat, serving at the country's permanent mission to the United Nations in Geneva, said on Monday 'enough is enough,' adding that he is resigning from civil service to protest against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24. Bondarev was particularly critical of President Vladimir Putin, Sergei Lavrov, who ordered the'special military operation'on Ukrainian soil foreign minister since 2004.

  • Barriers surround a closed shopping mall in Beijing China, on Monday, May 23, 2022. Beijing reported a record number of Covid cases during its current outbreak, reviving concern the capital may face a lockdown as authorities seek to stamp out community spread of the virus. (Bloomberg)

    Beijing extends work-from-home order as Covid-19 cases rise

    Beijing on Monday extended its work from home orders after the Chinese capital reported its biggest daily tally of Covid-19 cases , sparking fears of a full lockdown. Beijing reported 99 Covid-19 cases on Monday for Sunday, which was up from a previous daily average of around 50, pushing the total caseload over 1,400 in the ongoing month-long outbreak.

  • The IIA was signed in Tokyo by foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra and Scott Nathan, the chief executive officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). (HT FILE PHOTO.)

    India, US ink Investment Incentive Agreement for more fiscal support in various sectors

    New Delhi: India and the US on Monday signed the Investment Incentive Agreement (IIA) that is expected to lead to enhanced investment support from America's development finance institution in a wide range of sectors. The IIA was signed in Tokyo by foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra and Scott Nathan, the chief executive officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation.

  • Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, arrives for a court hearing in Kyiv.

    Who is Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin found guilty of Ukraine war crimes? 

    A 21-year-old Russian soldier was sentenced to life in prison by a Ukrainian court on Monday for killing an unarmed Ukrainian civilian, sealing the first guilty conviction for war crimes since Moscow's invasion three months ago. Who is Vadim Shishimarin? Shishimarin from Irkutsk in Siberia has confessed to gunning down the 62-year-old man near the central village of Chupakhivka to prevent him reporting a carjacking by fleeing Russian troops.

  • Soldiers of an artillery unit take part in the live fire Han Kuang military exercise, which simulates China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) invading the island, in Pingtung, Taiwan. (REUTERS/FILE)

    China warns US after Joe Biden says ready to defend Taiwan militarily

    China on Monday warned the US should not underestimate its “strong ability” to safeguard the country's territory after President Joe Biden said in Tokyo that Washington could “militarily” defend Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy, which Beijing says is a breakaway region and has not ruled out using force to reunify it. Biden was asked directly if the US would defend Taiwan militarily if China invaded at a press conference in Tokyo earlier in the day.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out