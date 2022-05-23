Monkeypox virus hasn't mutated, can be contained in non-endemic countries: WHO
- Monkeypox outbreak: The European Union said the risk of monkeypox spreading widely was 'very low', but high for certain groups.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday said there was no evidence yet to support that the monkeypox virus had mutated.
A senior official of the global health body said the infectious disease that was endemic in west and central Africa had tended not to change.
WHO's emerging diseases lead Maria Van Kerkhove said the outbreaks in non-endemic countries can be contained and human-to-human transmission of the virus stopped.
"We want to stop human-to-human transmission. We can do this in the non-endemic countries... This is a containable situation," Kerkhove said during a live interaction on the UN health agency's social media channels.
The more than 100 suspected and confirmed cases in the recent outbreak in Europe and North America had not yet been severe, Kerkhove added.
Rosamund Lewis, head of the smallpox secretariat, part of the WHO Emergencies Programme, said mutations were typically lower with this virus, although genome sequencing of cases would help in the understanding of the current outbreak.
According to the health agency, the outbreaks were atypical as they were occurring in countries where the virus did not regularly circulate.
Scientists were seeking to understand the origin of the cases and whether anything about the virus had changed.
Meanwhile, the European Union said the risk of monkeypox spreading widely was 'very low', but high for certain groups. Over 100 cases were reported from some European nations, besides the United States, Canada and Australia.
"Most of the current cases have presented with mild disease symptoms, and for the broader population, the likelihood of spread is very low," ECDC director Andrea Ammon said, adding that the likelihood of further spread through close contact among persons with multiple sexual partners was considered "high".
(With agency inputs)
-
Russian diplomat resigns over Ukraine war: ‘Enough is enough…’
A Russian diplomat, serving at the country's permanent mission to the United Nations in Geneva, said on Monday 'enough is enough,' adding that he is resigning from civil service to protest against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24. Bondarev was particularly critical of President Vladimir Putin, Sergei Lavrov, who ordered the'special military operation'on Ukrainian soil foreign minister since 2004.
-
Beijing extends work-from-home order as Covid-19 cases rise
Beijing on Monday extended its work from home orders after the Chinese capital reported its biggest daily tally of Covid-19 cases , sparking fears of a full lockdown. Beijing reported 99 Covid-19 cases on Monday for Sunday, which was up from a previous daily average of around 50, pushing the total caseload over 1,400 in the ongoing month-long outbreak.
-
India, US ink Investment Incentive Agreement for more fiscal support in various sectors
New Delhi: India and the US on Monday signed the Investment Incentive Agreement (IIA) that is expected to lead to enhanced investment support from America's development finance institution in a wide range of sectors. The IIA was signed in Tokyo by foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra and Scott Nathan, the chief executive officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation.
-
Who is Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin found guilty of Ukraine war crimes?
A 21-year-old Russian soldier was sentenced to life in prison by a Ukrainian court on Monday for killing an unarmed Ukrainian civilian, sealing the first guilty conviction for war crimes since Moscow's invasion three months ago. Who is Vadim Shishimarin? Shishimarin from Irkutsk in Siberia has confessed to gunning down the 62-year-old man near the central village of Chupakhivka to prevent him reporting a carjacking by fleeing Russian troops.
-
China warns US after Joe Biden says ready to defend Taiwan militarily
China on Monday warned the US should not underestimate its “strong ability” to safeguard the country's territory after President Joe Biden said in Tokyo that Washington could “militarily” defend Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy, which Beijing says is a breakaway region and has not ruled out using force to reunify it. Biden was asked directly if the US would defend Taiwan militarily if China invaded at a press conference in Tokyo earlier in the day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics