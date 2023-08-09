Home / World News / Montgomery Alabama brawl: 3 men face assault charges after attack on dock worker Damien Pickett

Montgomery Alabama brawl: 3 men face assault charges after attack on dock worker Damien Pickett

BySumanti Sen
Aug 09, 2023 06:43 AM IST

The men were charged by the Montgomery Police Department with a misdemeanour, escaping riot and hate-crime charges

Three boaters are facing third-degree assault charges for attacking the co-captain of a riverboat on an Alabama dock. Private boat owners attacked Harriott II Riverboat Co-Captain Damien Pickett after he pushed their vessel away in an attempt to allow his vessel, which was larger, to dock.

The battle began after a group of boaters attacked a Montgomery Riverfront dock worker, according to witnesses (@_dreadadon/X)
Richard Roberts, 48, Allen Todd, 23, and Zachary Shipman, 25, were charged by the Montgomery Police Department with a misdemeanour, escaping riot and hate-crime charges on Tuesday, August 8. The attackers were white and the victim black.

At a press conference, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl J.confirmed that one of the accused turned themselves in to the Selma Police Department. The two others were “en route” to do the same.The chief further said after working with the FBI, the Montgomery force determined the charges. However, there was not enough evidence to charge the three men with more than assault.

What happened during the brawl?

Following the incident, a 16-year-old boy is being referred to as ‘Black Aquaman’ after he jumped into an Alabama river and swam to a dock to help a staffer being beaten up during the brawl on August 5. Dozens of people were involved in the fight, which has been captured on video.

The incident took place at the 200 block of Coosa Street at about 7 pm on Saturday, police have confirmed. In a video, a shirtless man is seen starting the fight, running up and punching the dock worker in the face. The two then struggle, before two more men join in to assault the staffer. A woman is heard screaming and urging others to help.

Aaren is then seen running to the dock and jumping in the river, swimming over to help the staffer being beaten up. Several other people quickly approach the area, trying to defend the worker. Officers eventually intervened and stopped the fight.

