Moody's says Russia may be considered in default
- Moscow paid in rubles to service its debt after it was blocked from using foreign currency due to sanctions cutting the country off from the global financial system following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Moody's Investors Service said Thursday that Russia "may be considered in default" if it does not pay two bonds in US dollars by end of a grace period on May 4.
But the April 4 payment in rubles on two foreign currency bonds maturing in 2022 and 2042 "represents a change in payment terms... and therefore may be considered a default under Moody's definition if not cured by 4 May," the ratings agency said in a statement.
"The bond contracts have no provision for repayment in any other currency other than dollars," Moody's said.
The decision came days after S&P Global Ratings declared Russia in "selective default" due to the failure to pay the bondholders in US currency.
For several weeks, Russia avoided the danger of a default, as the US Treasury allowed the use of foreign currency held abroad to settle foreign debt.
Last week, Washington barred Moscow from making debt payments using dollars held by American banks.
The Russian finance ministry said it was forced to make some $650 million in repayments to foreign debt-holders in rubles as they fell due on April 4.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov earlier this week said the government will "go to court" if it defaults, since it made every effort to service the debt.
Harry, Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth en route to Netherlands
Britain's Prince Harry on Thursday visited his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II with his wife Meghan before going to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, a spokesperson for the couple said. The spokesman confirmed the couple had met the queen. British media reported that the meeting took place in Windsor Castle, about 40 kilometres from London. Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her 96th birthday in a few days.
Prez Macron seen winning upcoming French presidential runoff
Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron could win the second round of the presidential election with 53.5% of the vote, according to an Elabe poll for French media, released on Thursday. Macron's rival, the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, Marine Le Pen is expected to receive 46.5%. At the same time, the latest Elabe poll from Sunday predicted that Macron's result would be 52% against 48% for Le Pen respectively.
Pakistan military dismisses Khan’s theory
Pakistan's powerful military on Thursday dismissed ousted prime minister Imran Khan's accusation that the United States had conspired to topple Khan, 69, who led the nuclear-armed South Asian country of 220 million people for 3-1/2 years in a parliamentary vote of confidence. Khan, 69, who led the nuclear-armed South Asian country of 220 million people for 3-1/2 years, accused Washington of backing his ouster because he had visited Moscow against US advice. Khan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, the day Russian forces invaded neighbouring Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv accused of border airstrikes
Ukraine claimed Thursday to have hit Russia's flagship in the Black Sea with missiles, igniting a fire that Moscow said “seriously damaged” the warship as it accused Kyiv of helicopter strikes elsewhere over its territory. The guided missile cruiser Moskva, previously deployed in the Syria conflict, has been leading Moscow's naval effort to pummel Ukraine's southern coasts and interior in the nearly seven-week conflict that has sparked accusations of genocide by US President Joe Biden.
Russian flagship sinks after Kyiv claims missile hit
Russia's guided missile cruiser Moskva has sunk in the Black Sea after being damaged during the military operation in Ukraine, Russia's defence ministry said late Thursday. "While being towed ... towards the destined port, the vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded. Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank," the state news agency TASS quoted the ministry as saying.
