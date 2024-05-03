“Moral courage greater than college degree”: CEO offers to hire anti-Israel protesters

While the business community have been vocal about not hiring from Ivy leagues which has seen vocal anti-Israel protests, one CEO has stepped out of the line. PORTLAND, OREGON - MAY 2: Pro-Palestinian protesters face-off with police at the Portland State University campus on May 2, 2024 in Portland, Oregon. Pro-Palestinian encampments have sprung up at college campuses around the country with some protestors calling for schools to divest from Israeli interests amid the ongoing war in Gaza. (Getty Images via AFP)

Andrew Dumdum , CEO of HIMS, a company that deals with male hair loss and erectile dysfunction products said he’s “eager” to hire anti-Israel protesters despite their discplinary records. He wrote on X: “Moral courage > College degree. If you’re currently protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people & for your university’s divestment from Israel, keep going. It’s working. There are plenty of companies & CEOs eager to hire you, regardless of university discipline.”

He also posted the link to his company's hiring page.

Among those most vocal about not hiring students from Ivy League was Bill Ackman, head of Pershing Square Capital Management, who said he wouldn’t hire students from Harvard who had signed a letter blaming Israel for Hamas’ attack on October 7.

Police have arrested nearly 2,200 people during pro-Palestinian protests at college campuses across the United States in recent weeks, sometimes using riot gear, tactical vehicles and flash-bang devices to clear tent encampments and occupied buildings. One officer accidentally discharged his gun inside a Columbia University administration building while clearing out protesters camped inside, authorities said.

There were other officers but no students in the immediate vicinity, officials said. Body camera footage shows when the officer's gun went off, but the district attorney's office is conducting a review, a standard practice.

More than 100 people were taken into custody during the Columbia crackdown, just a fraction of the total arrests stemming from recent campus protests over the Israel-Hamas war. A tally by The Associated Press recorded at least 56 incidents of arrests at 43 different U.S. colleges or universities since April 18. The figures are based on AP reporting and statements from universities and law enforcement agencies.