'More for PR than anything else': Trump on hunting down Iran's enriched uranium stockpile

US President Donald Trump has suggested that efforts to locate and secure Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium may be driven more by political optics as by immediate security concerns, even as the issue remains one of the key sticking points in ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Trump said he would still prefer the uranium to be under American control but downplayed its practical significance.(AP)

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Speaking in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity from China, Trump said he would still prefer the uranium to be under American control but downplayed its practical significance.

“I just feel better if I got it, actually, but it’s — I think, it’s more for public relations than it is for anything else,” Trump said, according to AFP.

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The remarks come amid intense diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire after the 10-week US-Israel war on Iran, which began following coordinated strikes ordered by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 28. While active hostilities have eased, negotiations remain fragile, with Iran’s nuclear programme emerging as the central unresolved issue.

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{{^usCountry}} Netanyahu recently said the conflict was “not over,” arguing that Iran’s sensitive nuclear material “has to be taken out” of the country. Israeli officials have repeatedly maintained that Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium poses a long-term security threat and that any peace arrangement must include strict guarantees preventing Tehran from rebuilding its nuclear capabilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netanyahu recently said the conflict was “not over,” arguing that Iran’s sensitive nuclear material “has to be taken out” of the country. Israeli officials have repeatedly maintained that Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium poses a long-term security threat and that any peace arrangement must include strict guarantees preventing Tehran from rebuilding its nuclear capabilities. {{/usCountry}}

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According to officials familiar with the negotiations, the United States wants Iran to transfer its existing uranium stockpile outside the country and completely dismantle its nuclear programme as part of a broader settlement. Washington has argued that removing the material is necessary to ensure Iran cannot quickly move toward developing a nuclear weapon.

Tehran, however, has firmly rejected those demands. Iranian leaders have insisted that the country will not surrender its right to maintain a domestic nuclear enrichment programme, describing it as a matter of sovereignty and national scientific progress.

The disagreement over uranium enrichment has become one of the most difficult hurdles in the ceasefire talks. Diplomats say both sides remain divided over whether Iran should be allowed to retain any enrichment capability on its soil, even for civilian purposes.

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