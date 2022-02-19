Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / More than 200,000 British homes still without power after Storm Eunice
world news

More than 200,000 British homes still without power after Storm Eunice

Nearly 1 million homes lost power in November when a storm hit northeast England and eastern Scotland.
Workers carry out repair work on an overhead line and a railway in Maarssen on February 19, 2022, after the storm Eunice in northern Europe. At least 13 people were killed by falling trees, flying debris and high winds in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Poland, emergency services said. (Photo by Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 11:12 PM IST
Reuters |

More than 200,000 British homes were still without power early on Saturday, after Storm Eunice knocked over 1 million households off the grid on Friday, a body representing electricity networks said.

The fierce Atlantic storm brought record winds of up to 122 miles per hour (196 kph) to Britain, killing three people and causing widespread disruption. At least six more deaths were reported in Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Britain's Energy Networks Association said that as of 0730 GMT its members had reconnected 1.2 million customers but about 226,000 remained without power, mostly across southern England but also in the east of the country and in south Wales.

"That number is coming down all the time and engineers are working round the clock to reconnect people," the industry body's director of communications, Ross Easton, told the BBC.

Nearly 1 million homes lost power in November when a storm hit northeast England and eastern Scotland.

RELATED STORIES

While power was restored to the vast majority of homes within 48 hours, more than 3,000 households did not regain access to mains power for a week or more, prompting the government to order a review of utility firms' preparedness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
england storm great britain
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP