More than Queen Elizabeth II's? How much will Shinzo Abe's state funeral cost

Controversy over the cost of Shinzo Abe's funeral erupted as more than 70% of people surveyed by Kyodo news agency poll said that Japan's government was spending too much on the funeral. The estimated costs for the ex-prime minister's funeral is 1.66 billion yen which has resulted in comparison to Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral last week.

Even though amount of money spent on the monarch's state service has not been disclosed Daily Mirror reported it to be around £8m or 1.3 billion yen which means that Shinzo Abe's state funeral is set to cost more than Queen Elizabeth II's service.

Shinzo Abe's state funeral will be attended by global leaders which will contribute to more money being spent on security as 700 guests from 217 countries, including US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to attend the service.

Japanese media reported anger over the funeral costs as even Queen's state funeral was attended by global leaders.

Japan continues to battle inflation for the first time in decades which has resulted in increased discontent over the state funeral's costs. Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's approval ratings have also reduced since his decision to hold a state funeral for Shinzo Abe.

