world news

Morning brief: ‘WW2 lessons forgotten by Russia,’ says Zelensky on Hitler remark, and all the latest news

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday.(via AP)
Published on May 03, 2022 09:07 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

WW-2 lessons forgotten by Russia: Zelensky on ‘Hitler had Jewish origin' comment

Russia seems to have forgotten the lessons of the second World War, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday in his daily address in yet another series of strong remarks amid Moscow’s offensive and Kyiv’s resistance with the war entering the tenth week. Read more

On Eid-al-Fitr, PM Modi calls for ‘togetherness, brotherhood’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night extended his greetings on the occasion of the Eid-al-Fitr. Read more

Watch: Sanju Samson's unusual DRS protest against umpire's wide call sparks debate in KKR vs RR IPL match

The 19th over of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was full of drama. Read more

Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla brings Indian glamour, nails Met Gala look in Sabyasachi saree & Schiaparelli bustier

Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla brought the Indian representation to the Met Gala 2022 red carpet and won over the desi internet. Read more

Shaan on hosting Mika Singh's 'swayamvar', Mika Di Vohti: ‘I have saved many marriages, do counselling'

Shaan, better known for his evergreen romantic numbers, is all set to host upcoming reality show, Mika Di Vohti. Read more

