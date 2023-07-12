Multiple houses in Moscow's Krivtsovo catch fire

A number of houses in the small village of Krivtsovo near Moscow were on fire over an area of 3,200 sq m (34,400 sq ft) early on Wednesday, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said on the Telegram messaging app. People at the site of fire (PTI File)

"Firefighters are making every effort to prevent further spread of fire to nearby houses and forest," the ministry said.

"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties."

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The village, in the Solnechnogorsk administrative district, is about 80 km (50 miles) from the Kremlin.

