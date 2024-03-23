Moscow terror attack: How the world reacted to shooting in Russia concert hall

The terror attack at the Crocus City concert hall in Moscow's northern Krasnogorsk suburb, has claimed the lives of more than 60 people and wounded over 100. Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the horrific attack in Russia, which involved gunfire and a grenade explosion. Several world leaders have condemned the terrible incident. The terror attack at the Crocus City concert hall in Moscow's northern Krasnogorsk suburb, has claimed the lives of more than 60 people and wounded over 100. (AP)

Deadliest attack in Russia since 2004, the incident took place just before Soviet-era rock group "Picnic" was to perform at the Crocus City Hall. Video footage of the horrific attack are being shared on social media, in which people can be seen screaming and running amok in a bid to save their lives. In another video, flames and black smoke could be seen rising from the hall.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ| Moscow attack: Eyewitnesses recount terror in Russia concert hall

Here is how world leaders have reacted to the terror attack in Russia.

India

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed it a "heinous terrorist attack". Taking to X(formerly Twitter) on Saturday, PM Modi wrote: "We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief."

France

French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the attack, calling it a "terrorist attack." Macron, in a statement, said he "firmly condemns this terrorist attack, claimed by the Islamic State." He also expressed solidarity with the victims of the attack.

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed her solidarity with the victims of the attack in Russia."The horror of the massacre of innocent civilians in Moscow is unacceptable," Meloni said in a statement, expressing her "full solidarity with the affected people and the victims' families".

Russia

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said it had been a "bloody terrorist attack"."The whole international community must condemn this odious crime," she said on Telegram, reported news agency AFP. Meanwhile, as per reports, authorities have started a "terrorist" investigation into the matter and are constantly updating President Vladimir Putin. Russia's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has told the media that 115 people were hospitalised, including five children, one of whom was in grave condition. Of the 110 adult patients, 60 were in serious condition.