'Most airbrushed photo': Social media roast Time cover featuring Meghan, Harry

The photo shows Meghan at the centre of the cover page donning a white button-down and trousers. While Harry is photographed slightly crouched behind her right side with a background of trees.
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 09:27 AM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter.com/Time

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Wednesday graced the cover of Time magazine's annual 100 most influential people in the world issue. While the couple looked picture perfect, people on social media are making fun of the photo and criticizing it for alleged heavy airbrushing and Photoshop work. "Hahaha this is the weirdest photo!! I thought it was fake it looks so bad," wrote one user on Twitter.

"This might be the most airbrushed photo I’ve ever seen," wrote another user.

Some blamed "bad editing" for the extra smoothening of the former royal couple's faces. "This is the weirdest photo. They look powerful but I thought it was fake, the editing is really bad.”

"Low-res I know, but they kinda look like they got photoshopped onto their own bodies," said a Twitter user.

 

However, not all responses were as critical, some people also lauded the photo as "powerful" and said they looked beautiful.

Harry and Meghan quit their royal duties last year and moved from Britain to California. They left Britain to build an independent life, launching their Archewell Foundation as well as cutting lucrative deals for producing TV shows and a podcast.

The 100 list, which is not ranked, also included political figures such as US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

The list also includes singers Billie Eilish and Britney Spears, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

