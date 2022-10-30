Most of South Korea stampede victims were 'in their teens and 20s': Top updates

At least 151 people have died in a stampede as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea’s capital, Seoul as officials fear the death count could rise further. At least 82 people are believed to be injured and were rushed to the hospital in what has become the country’s worst disaster in years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul‘s Yongsan fire department, Sky News reported.

Read more: South Korea Halloween stampede: Global leaders grieve with Seoul as toll rises

The interior ministry said that the victims included 20 foreigners from the United States, Uzbekistan, Austria, Norway, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Iran, and Sri Lanka.

South Korean president Yoon Suk-Yeol declared a national mourning period as condolences poured in from the rest of the world. South Korea also ordered flags at government buildings and public offices to fly at half-mast.

Read more: '100,000 people in 4-metre-wide alley': How South Korea stampede took place

"My heart is heavy and it is difficult to contain my sorrow," president Yoon Suk-Yeol said as he visited the scene of the disaster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Seoul metropolitan government also announced that a public memorial will be set up for the victims and families in mourning.

Read more: 'Deeply shocked': Jaishankar condoles loss of lives in Seoul stampede

An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic began and strict rules on gatherings were enforced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail