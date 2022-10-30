South Korea Halloween stampede LIVE updates: Global leaders pay tribute as 149 dead
Oct 30, 2022 03:37 AM IST
Biden says US 'stands with' S. Korea following stampede
US President Joe Biden sent his condolences to Seoul Saturday, saying the United States "stands with" South Korea following a deadly stampede at a Halloween celebration in the country's capital that has killed nearly 150 people.
"We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured," Biden said in a statement, adding that the United States "stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time."
Oct 30, 2022 03:17 AM IST
South Korea Halloween stampede: Toll rises to 149, reports Reuters
A further 150 people were injured in the melee in Seoul's Itaewon district, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said in a briefing at the scene.
Oct 30, 2022 03:16 AM IST
Canada's Trudeau offers condolences to people of South Korea
Oct 30, 2022 03:06 AM IST
President Yoon Suk Yeol holds another emergency meeting
President Yoon Suk Yeol held another emergency meeting Sunday, Yonhap reported, following an earlier briefing in the immediate aftermath of the stampede. He ordered ministries to provide swift first aid and treatment to those injured in the accident and to review safety measures.
Oct 30, 2022 02:52 AM IST
No sign that any narcotics were involved in the stampede
Nearby clubs had been searched and no injured or dead were found there, authorities said. There was no sign that any narcotics were involved in the stampede.
Oct 30, 2022 02:36 AM IST
Stampede survivor recounts horror
Another survivor, named Lee Chang-kyu, said he saw about five to six men push others before one or two began falling, according to the newspaper.
Oct 30, 2022 02:31 AM IST
Stampede survivor recounts horror: "Were trapped for about an hour"
One survivor said many people fell and toppled one another “like dominos” after they were being pushed by others. The survivor, surnamed Kim, said they were trapped for about an hour and a half before being rescued, as some people shouted “Help me!” and others were short of breath, according to the Seoul-based Hankyoreh newspaper.
Oct 30, 2022 02:29 AM IST
Stampede as crowd surged into narrow downhill alley
Oct 30, 2022 02:28 AM IST
'France is by your side': Macron tells Seoul
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday offered France's "heartfelt" support to South Korea after more than 140 people were killed in a stampede during Halloween festivities in central Seoul.
"Heartfelt thoughts for the residents of Seoul and the Korean people after the tragedy at Itaewon. France is by your side," Macron said on Twitter.
Oct 30, 2022 02:27 AM IST
UK PM Sunak On Stampede In South Korea: ‘All our thought will South Korea’