South Korea Halloween stampede LIVE updates: Global leaders pay tribute as 149 dead

Updated on Oct 30, 2022 03:37 AM IST

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling for officials to ensure swift treatment for those injured and review the safety of the festivity sites.

Ambulances carrying victims head to the hospital near the scene in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. At least 146 people were killed and 100 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Ambulances carrying victims head to the hospital near the scene in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. At least 146 people were killed and 100 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)(AP)
ByHT News Desk
South Korea Halloween Stampede LIVE Updates: A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 149 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise further and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear what led the crowd to surge into the narrow downhill alley near the Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 30, 2022 03:37 AM IST

    Biden says US 'stands with' S. Korea following stampede

    US President Joe Biden sent his condolences to Seoul Saturday, saying the United States "stands with" South Korea following a deadly stampede at a Halloween celebration in the country's capital that has killed nearly 150 people.

    "We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured," Biden said in a statement, adding that the United States "stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time."

  • Oct 30, 2022 03:17 AM IST

    South Korea Halloween stampede: Toll rises to 149, reports Reuters

    A further 150 people were injured in the melee in Seoul's Itaewon district, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said in a briefing at the scene.

  • Oct 30, 2022 03:16 AM IST

    Canada's Trudeau offers condolences to people of South Korea

  • Oct 30, 2022 03:06 AM IST

    President Yoon Suk Yeol holds another emergency meeting

    President Yoon Suk Yeol held another emergency meeting Sunday, Yonhap reported, following an earlier briefing in the immediate aftermath of the stampede. He ordered ministries to provide swift first aid and treatment to those injured in the accident and to review safety measures.

  • Oct 30, 2022 02:52 AM IST

    No sign that any narcotics were involved in the stampede

    Nearby clubs had been searched and no injured or dead were found there, authorities said. There was no sign that any narcotics were involved in the stampede.

  • Oct 30, 2022 02:36 AM IST

    Stampede survivor recounts horror

    Another survivor, named Lee Chang-kyu, said he saw about five to six men push others before one or two began falling, according to the newspaper.

  • Oct 30, 2022 02:31 AM IST

    Stampede survivor recounts horror: "Were trapped for about an hour"

    One survivor said many people fell and toppled one another “like dominos” after they were being pushed by others. The survivor, surnamed Kim, said they were trapped for about an hour and a half before being rescued, as some people shouted “Help me!” and others were short of breath, according to the Seoul-based Hankyoreh newspaper.

  • Oct 30, 2022 02:29 AM IST

    Stampede as crowd surged into narrow downhill alley

    It was not immediately clear what led the crowd to surge into the narrow downhill alley near the Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.

  • Oct 30, 2022 02:28 AM IST

    'France is by your side': Macron tells Seoul

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday offered France's "heartfelt" support to South Korea after more than 140 people were killed in a stampede during Halloween festivities in central Seoul.

    "Heartfelt thoughts for the residents of Seoul and the Korean people after the tragedy at Itaewon. France is by your side," Macron said on Twitter.

  • Oct 30, 2022 02:27 AM IST

    UK PM Sunak On Stampede In South Korea: ‘All our thought will South Korea’

