Home / World News / '100,000 people in 4-metre-wide alley': How South Korea stampede took place

'100,000 people in 4-metre-wide alley': How South Korea stampede took place

world news
Updated on Oct 30, 2022 07:03 AM IST

Social media videos reveal ambulances could not reach the narrow alleyway as revellers were still dancing blocking the way while the stampede took place. Medical technicians began giving CPR to victims on the spot.

Seoul Halloween stampede: The alleyway was packed wall to wall when people started falling on top of each other
Seoul Halloween stampede: The alleyway was packed wall to wall when people started falling on top of each other
ByPoulomi Ghosh

The toll of the Halloween stampede in South Korea rises to 151 as more bodies are being recovered from the tragic site of the narrow alley in a nightlife area of Seoul. Most of the dead were in their 20s and the authorities have ruled out any involvement of drugs in the incident. Follow updates of the South Korea Halloween tragedy

Here's how the tragedy unfolded in South Korea | 10 points

1. Hundreds of people were packed in a narrow alley in Itaewon near the Hamilton hotel. This was the first Halloween event after the Covid restrictions were lifted.

2. According to South Korean media, the first emergency was reported at around 10.22pm.

Also Read: South Korea Halloween stampede: Global leaders grieve with Seoul as toll rises

3. Over 100,000 people were in the alley and a huge crowd was reportedly coming out of the hotel and also from the Itaewon subway station.

Also Read: S. Korea Halloween stampede: A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters

4. Korean media reports claimed that the crowd surged when a 'celebrity' appeared in one of the establishments around the alleyway

The alleyway where the tragedy took place: (Courtesy: koreaboo.com)
The alleyway where the tragedy took place: (Courtesy: koreaboo.com)

5. Reports said the alleyway where the stampede took place is four metres in width, not spacious enough to even fit a Sedan properly.

6. As the crowd continued to push, people started falling on top of each other.

7. People started showing signs of suffocation and cardiac arrest.

8. Ambulances had a tough time reaching the victim moving through the crowds. Police were standing on the top of cars telling people to leave the area and to make way for ambulances.

9. Revellers were still dancing and singing on the road blocking the way of the rescue operations.

10. As ambulances could not reach the spot immediately, emergency medical technicians began administering CPR to victims.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
stampede south korea
stampede south korea

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out