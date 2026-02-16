Muhammad Yunus announces resignation ahead of Tarique Rahman's oath-taking in Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus on Monday announced his resignation a day ahead of the formation of Tarique Rahman's BNP government in Dhaka. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted on Feb. 12, 2026, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus casts his ballot during voting in the country's 13th parliamentary elections, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (@ChiefAdviserGoB/X via PTI Photo)(PTI02_12_2026_000144A) (@ChiefAdviserGoB)

The chief advisor of the interim government in Bangladesh, which was formed following Sheikh Hasina's exit, made the announcement in a farewell broadcast to the nation before handing over to an elected government.

“Today, the interim government is stepping down. But let the practice of democracy, freedom of speech, and fundamental rights that has begun not be halted,” Yunus said in an address.

Yunus had returned to Bangladesh in August 2024, days after the fall of Hasina government.

“That was the day of great liberation. What a day of joy it was! Bangladeshis across the world shed tears of happiness. The youth of our country freed it from the grip of a demon,” Yunus said.

He also said Bangladesh is no longer a “submissive” country and that its relations with countries will be based on mutual respect and national interest. He said his administration had restored fundamental foundations of external engagement, including sovereignty, national interests, and dignity, according to The Daily Star.

With the resignation, Yunus has now officially handed over the power to Tarique after congratulating the BNP on a "landslide victory" in the elections last week.

Tarique Rahman's oath-taking on Tuesday The announcement comes a day before the scheduled oath-taking of Tarique Rahman as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh. Tarique's BNP emerged victorious in the crucial general elections on Friday, winning 209 out of 297 seats.

The swearing-in ceremony of the BNP chairman would be held at the South Plaza of the Parliament Complex instead of Bangabhaban.

Bangladesh's Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats, while former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League was barred from contesting polls.

While 299 Members of Parliament are set to take oath for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad, uncertainty remains over whether the members will take a second oath as members of the proposed constitutional reform council.

Though the current laws in Bangladesh only provides for the swearing-in of MPs, it has no mention of a constitutional reform council. However, the Implementation Order of the July charter stipulates that after a "yes" referendum, a constitutional reform council would be formed which will be made up of the MPs elected in the 13th parliamentary elections.