Swearing-in of newly-elected Bangladesh MPs tomorrow, but uncertainty looms over road to referendum

The swearing-in of the newly elected members of the Bangladesh Parliament is scheduled on Tuesday. With 299 Members of Parliament set to take oath for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament), uncertainty remains over whether the members will take a second oath as members of the proposed constitutional reform council, Prothom Alo reported. Tarique Rahman, chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), shows victory sign during a press conference, following the BNP's victory in the 13th general election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain (REUTERS)

The voters in Bangladesh voted twice on February 12 — electing Tarique Rahman's BNP with two-thirds majority and voting "yes" to a referendum on the implementation of a reform package.

The referendum on the complex 84-point reform package, also known as July National Charter, got a clear majority with 60.26 per cent participation.

Also Read: Bangladesh votes yes in referendum to adopt July charter: What now? Explained

The Bangladeshi Parliament has finished preparations for the oath-taking of the newly-elected representatives and the appointment of Tarique Rahman's cabinet.

But the questions remain about the formation of the constitutional reform council to implement the proposals in the July National Charter. Among the many other things, the referendum trims the power of the Bangladesh prime minister, including his terms, roles and powers to impose a national emergency. It also includes provisions like bicameral parliament, abolishing powers that barred MP who voted against their own party and a greater role for the opposition.

When will the constitutional reform council be formed? Several sources from the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party told Prothom Alo that the party believes it is appropriate to adhere to the existing constitution.

The current laws only provides for the swearing-in of MPs and has no mention of a constitutional reform council.

Also Read: Tarique Rahman's 'Bangladesh first' response to Delhi-Dhaka ties, firm stance on Sheikh Hasina

The BNP leaders argued that the oath of the constitutional reform council would be undertaken only if it was incorporated into the constitution.

The party has reportedly questioned the legal basis of the July Charter Implementation Order from the outset.

The Implementation Order stipulates that after a "yes" referendum,

a constitutional reform council would be formed which will be made up of the MPs elected in the 13th parliamentary elections.

Parliament Secretary Kaniz Moula has said that the newly elected MPs are scheduled to take two oaths on February 17, suggesting the oath for the constitutional reform council.

However, BNP sources has not hinted at the second oath. The party sources said that the 209 elected MPs may decline to take the second oath.

In a case of rejection, the council formation and the implementation of the July charter remains in limbo.