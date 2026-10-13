Muhammad Yunus heckled at New York airport, Bangladesh govt vows action against ‘Awami terrorists’

Former Bangladesh interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus was heckled by a group of Bangladeshi expatriates at John F Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York on Monday. The incident drew condemnation from political leaders in Bangladesh, while the government said it would take legal action against the “Awami terrorists”.

Muhammad Yunus heckled by Bangladeshi expatriates at New York’s JFK airport. (NahidIslam_24/X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Nobel laureate arrived from Doha on a Qatar Airways flight and faced angry remarks from several people after reaching Terminal 8, according to Bangladeshi newspaper Daily Sun.

A video circulating on social media shows people shouting at Yunus as he sat in a wheelchair inside the airport. One man can be heard saying, “You, terrorist why did you come here. You have destroyed democracy in my country!”

Others called Yunus a “terrorist”, accused him of undermining democracy and blamed him for the deaths of Bangladeshis and thousands of police personnel. Some also shouted, “Go back”.

Security personnel intervened and escorted Yunus away. People at the airport said he and Lamia Morshed, who was accompanying him, quickly moved back inside the airport during the incident. Yunus was later seen moving forward with assistance from an aide.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In August 2024, student-led protests over government job quotas grew into a nationwide movement against then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government. After weeks of unrest and a deadly crackdown on protesters, Hasina resigned and fled Bangladesh on August 5. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In August 2024, student-led protests over government job quotas grew into a nationwide movement against then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government. After weeks of unrest and a deadly crackdown on protesters, Hasina resigned and fled Bangladesh on August 5. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Three days later, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and economist Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as chief adviser of the interim government, following a proposal by student leaders. His administration was tasked with carrying out reforms and preparing the country for elections.

The country elected Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)'s Tarique Rahman as PM in February.

Bangladesh government announces legal action

The Bangladesh government will pursue legal action over the alleged harassment of Yunus, Prime Minister’s Information Adviser Dr Zahed Ur Rahman said on Tuesday, October 13.

Speaking to journalists at a press conference at the Department of Information conference room at the Secretariat, Zahed described the incident as “Awami terrorism” and said action would be taken against those involved.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also said the government wanted Sheikh Hasina to return to Bangladesh to face justice, rather than to seek revenge.

“Those who have committed serious criminal offences must face trial for reconciliation to be possible,” he said.

Zahed accused the Awami League of committing crimes against humanity and alleged that the party had shown no remorse for its past actions. Instead, he said, it was attempting to create instability.

He said Yunus had been targeted for taking responsibility for leading the state after Hasina fled the country. He also alleged that attempts had been made to harass the state minister for primary and mass education.

Zahed said reconciliation would be difficult with a party that, according to him, continued to incite violence. He added that the Awami League should have initiated any discussion on reconciliation but had shown little willingness to do so through its conduct over the past two years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Instead of apologising, the party was issuing threats and attempting to provoke violence, he alleged.

The information adviser also cited reported incidents involving Yunus, the state minister for primary and mass education, and actress Azmeri Haque Badhan. He described these incidents as “Awami terrorism” rather than the actions of pressure groups.

Zahed said legal proceedings had begun in connection with the incidents and that further action would follow.

NCP convenor Nahid Islam condemns incident

National Citizen Party (NCP) convenor and Dhaka-11 MP Nahid Islam condemned the incident, alleging that activists of the banned Awami League were responsible.

In a statement, Islam said the heckling reflected what he described as the party’s violent political conduct.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We strongly condemn the heckling of former interim government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus by activists of the banned Awami League at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. This incident has once again exposed the brutal, violent, and inhumane nature of the Awami League’s terrorism-driven politics.

“Even two years after being decisively rejected by the people of Bangladesh, the Awami League’s terrorist cadres have shown no change in character, nor have they demonstrated the slightest remorse for their past misdeeds.”

Islam called for the swift implementation of verdicts against those responsible for alleged atrocities under the previous regime, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and the July massacre. He also demanded legal proceedings against the Awami League as a political party over what he described as its institutional role in mass killings and continued acts of terror.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“At a critical juncture in the nation’s history, Professor Yunus and other members of the interim government took responsibility for leading efforts to restore democracy and rebuild an economy left in ruins. The government must take effective measures to ensure the safety and security of all those who served the country during this challenging period.”

Jamaat-e-Islami leader protests incident

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami also condemned the alleged harassment. Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, the party’s Nayeb-e-Ameer and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Bangladesh Parliament, issued a statement on October 13.

Taher alleged that associates of Awami League elements had confronted Yunus at JFK Airport and used vulgar and derogatory language against him.

He said the incident was unacceptable and argued that the treatment of the Nobel laureate had insulted both Yunus and Bangladesh in the eyes of the international community.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Taher said such conduct towards Bangladeshi citizens abroad was inappropriate and could harm the country’s international reputation. He urged people to refrain from such behaviour.

He further alleged that ousted Awami League elements were continuing activities against Bangladesh from abroad and disrupting the security of expatriate Bangladeshis and citizens travelling overseas.

Taher expressed confidence that people in Bangladesh and expatriate communities would oppose such activities. He also called on officials at Bangladeshi embassies and high commissions to take appropriate measures.