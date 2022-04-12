Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
At least 13 injured in New York subway shooting, explosive devices found: Report
world news

At least 13 injured in New York subway shooting, explosive devices found: Report

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot, news agency AP reported.
Emergency personnel work near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, (REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 07:48 PM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

Several people were shot at on Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, according to reports. Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot, and undetonated devices news agency AP reported citing a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

According to news agency AFP, at least 13 people have been injured during the shooting incident. "At 8h27 police responded to a 911 call of a person shot in the subway" in Brooklyn," a New York police spokeswoman told AFP.

The city's fire department gave the injuries toll, with ABC News quoting police sources as saying at least five people had been shot.

According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect fled wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor station. Further details were not immediately available. New York City police said they were responding to reports of people wounded either by gunfire or an explosion.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning commute.

The NYPD warned residents to avoid the area and to expect emergency vehicles and delays. Power was shut off on the N/R Line from 59 Street to Atlantic Avenue and major delays were reported on the B, D, F, N, Q and R lines. W service is suspended. The NYPD is leading the investigation.

Local schools were placed on lockdown, according to Democratic Councilwoman Alexa Aviles, who represents the area. No other information was immediately available.

 

