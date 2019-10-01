Munir Akram to replace Maleeha Lodhi as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to UN

world

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 01:13 IST

Days after Prime Minister Imran Khan returned from US visit, Pakistan government on Monday appointed Munir Akram as the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York in place of Maleeha Lodhi.

Her exit is being linked to her “failure” to muster international support at the United Nations on Pakistan’s position on Kashmir.

Dawn reported that Imran Khan has approved the appointment of Munir Akram to succeed Lodhi. She has been Pakistan’s envoy to the UN since February 2015.

The newly appointed envoy, Akram, a known hawk on India, had previously served as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN for six years from 2002 to 2008. He is said to be anti-India and sharp-tongued.

Khan had gone to US to participate in 74th session of United Nations General Assembly session. As expected, he sought to internationalise India’s internal decision to repeal Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir but Pakistan’s stance did not find takers.

However, Lodhi in a series of tweets after the announcement of Akram’s appointment said she had planned to move on after UNGA following a “successful” visit by the Prime Minister.

“It has been an honour to serve the country and am grateful for the opportunity to do so for over four years. Representing Pakistan at the world’s most important multilateral forum was a great privilege. I had planned to move on after UNGA following a successful visit by the PM,” she said..

Lodhi said she was humbled by the “appreciation” she received for Imran Khan’s visit and wished her successor best of luck over his new appointment.

“I am humbled by the appreciation I have received for the PM’s visit and the support I have also received over the years. I wish my successor Munir Akram the best of luck!,” she said in another tweet

In other appointments, Muhammad Aejaz, Additional Secretary (AIT) at MoFA has been appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to Hungary while Syed Sajjad Haider, presently serving as Charge d’ Affaires (ap) of Pakistan to Pyongyang has been posted as Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait.

Khalil Ahmad Hashmi has been appointed as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN in Geneva and Imran Ahmad Siddiqui, presently serving as Consul General of Pakistan Toronto has been posted as High Commissioner of Pakistan for Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Abrar Hussain Hashmi has been appointed as Pakistan’s Consul General in Houston.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 01:13 IST