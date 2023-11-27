Musk, Israel reach ‘signficant agreement’ on use of Starlink in Gaza

Elon Musk's announcement that Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by his aerospace company SpaceX, can be used by internationally-recognised aid groups in Gaza, has now been reversed. This is due to the billionaire and the Israeli government arriving at a ‘principle understanding’ under which Starlink can now operate in Israel – including the Gaza Strip – only with the approval of Israel's Ministry of Communications.

Starlink has built a fast-growing network of more than 3,500 satellites in low-Earth orbit. (Representative image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shlomo Karhi, the country's Minister of Communications, on Monday took to the Musk-owned social network X (formerly Twitter) to announce what he said was a ‘significant agreement.’

“As the State of Israel fights against Hamas-ISIS, this understanding is vital, as it is for everyone who desires a better world, free of evil and free of anti-Semitism, four our children's sake,” Karhi wrote on X.

The minister added: “During your (Musk's) time in Israel, I hope that you will be able to gain valuable insight, and that it will serve as a springboard for future endeavors, as well as enhance your relationship with the Jewish people and values we share with the entire world.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The world's richest person is currently in Israel, meeting with the country's leadership at a time when a war is going on Hamas, the Islamist group that governs Gaza. On October 7, Hamas carried out attacks inside Israel, prompting retaliatory strikes by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF); the war has been on since then.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail