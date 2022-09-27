‘My dad will be king, you better…’: Prince George tells classmate after spat

To a fellow classmate during a fight at the school playground tussle, Prince George- eldest child of William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales- said, “My dad will be king so you better watch out."

The Daily Mirror reported the fight citing a new book- The New Royals – Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown- by Katie Nicholl.

“They [Prince William and Princess Kate] are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty," Katie Nicholl wrote in the book.

“George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line, ‘My dad will be king so you better watch out," the book further wrote.

Prince George, the eldest grandchild of King Charles III, is second in the line of succession to the British throne behind his father William.

The incident is said to have taken place at the young royal's former school Thomas’ Battersea in south London, The Daily Mirror reported.

