‘My work will live longer than I will’: Kevin Spacey says sexual assault allegations eventually ‘won’t mean anything’

Kevin Spacey, who is now ready to get back to work, has claimed employers are also waiting to work with him.“I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward,” the actor told ZEITmagazin. His London trial, which is scheduled to begin on June 28, is expected to last four weeks.

Kevin Spacey, who is now ready to get back to work, has claimed employers are also waiting to work with him (AFP File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It’s a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be cancelled,” he continued about the sexual assault allegations against him. “The moment scrutiny is applied, these things fall apart,” he said. “That’s what happened in the Rapp trial, and that’s what will happen in this case.”

As the #MeToo movement gained momentum in October 2017, the 63-year-old ‘House of Cards’ star was accused by Anthony Rapp of making a sexual pass at him in 1986. At the time of the alleged incident, Anthony was 14 and Kevin was 26.

"He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don't, like, squirm away initially, because I'm like, 'What's going on?' And then he lays down on top of me," Anthony said in a BuzzFeed article.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “He was trying to seduce me. I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

At the time, Kevin took to social media to respond to the allegations. “I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I'm beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years,” he wrote.“This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior,” he added

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 15 other people eventually made similar allegations against Kevin. Anthony went on to sue the actor. ANew York jury last year that found Kevin not liable for battery against Anthony.

However, Kevin still faces 12 sex offence charges in the UK, and he has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. All the alleged incidents took place between 2001 and 2013.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In 10 years, it won’t mean anything. My work will live longer than I will, and that’s what will be remembered,” Kevin has now said.