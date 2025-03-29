Menu Explore
Myanmar earthquake: Control tower at Naypyitaw airport collapses, flights diverted to Yangon

ByHT News Desk
Mar 29, 2025 06:22 PM IST

The images show that the tower toppled as if it was uprooted from its base. Debris lay scattered from the top of the tower which controlled all air traffic.

The devastating earthquake in Myanmar has claimed more than 1,000 lives, causing widespread destruction across the country.

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows a collapse air traffic control tower at the Naypyitaw International Airport after an earthquake struck in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday,(Planet Labs PBC via AP)
This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows a collapse air traffic control tower at the Naypyitaw International Airport after an earthquake struck in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday,(Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Now, satellite images from Planet Labs PBC analysed by AP have shown that the 7.7-magnitude quake toppled the air traffic control tower at the Naypyitaw International Airport.

The images show that the tower toppled as if it was uprooted from its base. Debris lay scattered from the top of the tower which controlled all air traffic in the Myanmar capital.

Myanmar earthquake updates

According to the AP report, it was not immediately clear if there had been any injuries in the collapse. The tower would have had staff inside of it at the time of the earthquake.

It likely also stopped air traffic into the international airport, given all electronics and radar would have been routed into the tower for controllers.

Flights carrying rescue teams from China have landed at the airport in Yangon instead of going directly to the airports in the major stricken cities of Mandalay and Naypyitaw, the report added.

ALSO READ: Myanmar earthquake: PM Narendra Modi dials Junta chief as death toll jumps to over 1,000

Several bodies pulled out from the rubble

According to the military-led government, 1,002 people have now been found dead and another 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing.

The statement suggested the numbers could still rise, saying “detailed figures are still being collected.”

ALSO READ: Myanmar earthquake: Water tank collapses in China’s Yunnan, triggers flash flood | Watch

Myanmar is in the throes of a prolonged and bloody civil war, which is already responsible for a massive humanitarian crisis.

The earthquake struck midday Friday with an epicenter not far from Mandalay, followed by several aftershocks including one measuring a strong 6.4 magnitude.

It sent buildings in many areas toppling to the ground, buckled roads, caused bridges to collapse and burst a dam.

In the capital Naypyidaw, crews worked Saturday to repair damaged roads, while electricity, phone and internet services remained down for most of the city, the report added.

The earthquake brought down many buildings, including multiple units that housed government civil servants, but that section of the city was blocked off by authorities on Saturday.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
