Myanmar earthquake: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dialled Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the military-led government in Myanmar, and expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives in Myanmar following a devastating earthquake. Taking to social media platform X, PM Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s co to supporting its neighbour during this crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AFP FILE)

Modi also said India stands in solidarity with the country in dealing with the devastation caused by a massive earthquake there.

"Spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour," Modi posted on X.

In a swift response, India has launched 'Operation Brahma', under which disaster relief material, humanitarian aid, and search and rescue teams are being expeditiously dispatched to the affected regions.

“Disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, search & rescue teams are being expeditiously dispatched to the affected areas as part of #OperationBrahma,” Modi added.

Fifteen tonnes of relief material have already been delivered to Myanmar under the operation.

The death toll from the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has jumped to more than 1,000 as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of the scores of buildings that collapsed.

Myanmar earthquake: Latest updates

Myanmar's military-led government said in a statement that 1,002 people have now been found dead and another 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing. The statement suggested the numbers could still rise, saying “detailed figures are still being collected".

The earthquake struck midday on Friday with an epicenre not far from Mandalay, followed by several aftershocks including one measuring a strong 6.4 magnitude. It sent buildings in many areas toppling to the ground, buckled roads, caused bridges to collapse and burst a dam.

In the capital Naypyidaw, crews worked Saturday to repair damaged roads, while electricity, phone and internet services remained down for most of the city. The earthquake brought down many buildings, including multiple units that housed government civil servants, but that section of the city was blocked off by authorities on Saturday.

More damage in Thailand

In neighbouring Thailand, the earthquake rocked the greater Bangkok area, home to some 17 million people, and other parts of the country.

Bangkok city authorities said so far six people have been found dead, 26 injured and 47 are still missing, most from a construction site near the capital's popular Chatuchak market.

On Saturday, more heavy equipment was brought in to move the tons of rubble, but hope was fading among friends and family members of the missing that they would be found alive.

Thai authorities said that the quake and aftershocks were felt in most of the country's provinces. Many places in the north reported damage to residential buildings, hospitals and temples, including in Chiang Mai, but the only casualties were reported in Bangkok

(With inputs from agencies)