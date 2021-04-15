Home / World News / Myanmar security forces open fire on protesting medical workers: Report
world news

Myanmar security forces open fire on protesting medical workers: Report

Opponents of a Feb. 1 coup that ousted an elected government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi have kept up their campaign against the military this traditional New Year week with a series of actions and marches.
Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 11:03 AM IST
A man bikes past burnt public transport buses parked at Kyimyindaing township in Yangon, Myanmar on April 12, 2021.(AP)

(Reuters) - Myanmar security forces opened fire on Thursday on a pro-democracy protest by medical workers in the city of Mandalay, causing some casualties, media said.

Opponents of a Feb. 1 coup that ousted an elected government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi have kept up their campaign against the military this traditional New Year week with a series of actions and marches.

Medical workers, some of whom have been at the forefront of the campaign against the coup, gathered in the second city of Mandalay early but troops soon arrived to disperse them, opening fire and detained some people, the Mizzima news agency said.

The agency said it did not have details of casualties or arrests. The BBC's Burmese-language service also reported the crackdown on the protest by medical workers.

A spokesman for the junta could not be reached for comment.

The coup has plunged Myanmar into crisis after 10 years of tentative steps toward democracy, with daily protests and campaigns of defiance, including strikes by workers in many sectors that have brought the economy to a standstill.

The five-day New Year holiday, known as Thingyan, began on Tuesday but pro-democracy activists cancelled the usual festivities to focus on their opposition to the generals who seized power.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India, Pakistan, China, Russia have stake in Afghanistan's stable future: Biden

As festivals continue in India, how the world suffered due to crowded gatherings

FBI opens investigation into China every 10 hrs, says director Christopher Wray

Will give lesson to foreign forces which use Hong Kong as pawn: Beijing official

The military says the protests are dwindling.

An activist group, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, says the security forces have killed 715 protesters since the ousting of Suu Kyi's government.

The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday it feared the military clampdown on the protests risked escalating into a civil conflict, such as that in Syria.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP