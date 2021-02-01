Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, other senior figures detained in late-night raid -ruling party
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy said on Monday.
The move came after days of escalating tension between the civilian government and the powerful military that stirred fears of a coup in the aftermath of an election the army says was fraudulent.
Spokesman Myo Nyunt told Reuters by phone that Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders had been "taken" in the early hours of the morning.
"I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law," he said, adding he also expected to be detained.
Phone lines to Naypyitaw, the capital, were not reachable in the early hours of Monday.
A military spokesman did not answer phone calls seeking comment.
An NLD lawmaker, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, said another of those detained was Han Thar Myint, a member of the party's central executive committee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 5,000 arrested at pro-Navalny protests across Russia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump names new impeachment lawyers after parting with team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump raised USD 255.4 M in 8 weeks in bid to overturn election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, other senior figures detained
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navalny supporters march in defiance; 4,000 arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GameStop: US senators Sanders, Warren call for Wall Street reform
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GOP's Adam Kinzinger starts PAC to resist party’s Trump embrace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU looks to bolster future health response amid Covid-19 vaccine snags
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Captain Tom Moore hospitalized after testsitive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US, NATO allies slam Taliban for destroying vital infrastructure in Afghanistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden aides say market oversight of GameStop frenzy is working
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Washington DC statehood: US Democrats renew effort but how likely is it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump impeachment defence lawyers quit ahead of Senate trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK set to formally apply for trans-Pacific trade bloc membership
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox