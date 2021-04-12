Myanmar's detained Suu Kyi asks court to meet her lawyers
Suu Kyi, who has been held in detention since the coup, appeared for a court hearing on a video link.
The leader of Myanmar's ousted government, Aung San Suu Kyi, asked a court on Monday to be allowed to meet her lawyers in person as she faces charges filed since she was overthrown in a February 1 coup, one of her lawyers said.
Suu Kyi, who has been held in detention since the coup, appeared for a court hearing on a video link. One more charge was filed against her, related to a natural disaster law, lawyer Min Min Soe said.
The next hearing is set for April 26.
