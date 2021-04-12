Home / World News / Myanmar's detained Suu Kyi asks court to meet her lawyers
Myanmar's detained Suu Kyi asks court to meet her lawyers

Suu Kyi, who has been held in detention since the coup, appeared for a court hearing on a video link.
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Aung San Suu Kyi faces charges filed since she was overthrown in a February 1 coup, one of her lawyers said.(File photo)

The leader of Myanmar's ousted government, Aung San Suu Kyi, asked a court on Monday to be allowed to meet her lawyers in person as she faces charges filed since she was overthrown in a February 1 coup, one of her lawyers said.

Suu Kyi, who has been held in detention since the coup, appeared for a court hearing on a video link. One more charge was filed against her, related to a natural disaster law, lawyer Min Min Soe said.

The next hearing is set for April 26.

